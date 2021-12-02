Request from presidential committee on LP gas issues to consumers

December 2, 2021   07:05 pm

The general public is urged to contact the dealer, the nearest police station or the Presidential Committee looking into the recent accidents linked to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, in the event of any explosions or related issues.

In a statement issued today (December 02), the committee’s chairman Prof. Shantha Walpolage said the panel can be contacted via 0115 811927 or 0115 811929.

The committee also mentioned a set of instructions for the general public to follow in case of an emergency.

The consumers are advised to ensure that LP gas regulators and supply hoses meet the required quality standards.

Further, the committee requested the public refrain from using dilapidated gas cookers.

