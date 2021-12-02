Sri Lanka confirms 538 new COVID cases and 27 deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 27 coronavirus-related deaths for December 01, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,399.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 16 males and 11 females.

Eight of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 19 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said 538 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 565,271.