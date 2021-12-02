Chinese energy project on three Sri Lankan islands suspended

Chinese energy project on three Sri Lankan islands suspended

December 2, 2021   09:17 pm

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo says that the hybrid energy project planned in three islands off Jaffna peninsula has been suspended due to “security concern” from a third party.

In a tweet, the embassy said that the Hybrid Energy system to be built in three northern islands of Sri Lanka by the Chinese high-tech renewable energy company, Sino Soar Hybrid Technology, has been suspended. 

It said that the same company has now inked a contract with the Maldivian government to establish solar power plants at 12 of its islands.

“Sino Soar Hybrid Technology, being suspended to build Hybrid Energy system in 3 northern islands of Sri Lanka due to ‘security concern’ from a third party, has inked a contract with Maldivian gov’t on 29 Nov to establish solar power plants at 12 islands in Maldives.”

On January 18, the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved a proposal to involve Sinosoar-Etechwin Joint Venture in China to install ‘hybrid renewable energy systems’ in Nainativu, Delft or Neduntheevu, and Analaitivu, located in the Palk Bay. 

However, it was later reported that the Indian government had raised objections to the proposed energy project in islands in the sea area close to the Indian coast.

 

