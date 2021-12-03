Litro and Laugfs instructed to hold distribution of LP gas - state minister

State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna says that Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC have been instructed to hold the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders.

The State Minister of Consumer Protection said that the two LPG suppliers have been instructed to suspend distribution until the ethyl mercaptan odorant level is increased to 14.

He said that both companies were informed in writing to temporarily suspend distribution of domestic LP gas.

Ethanethiol, commonly known as ethyl mercaptan, is added to natural gas as an odorant, usually in mixtures containing methane. It is what makes propane gas smell and is an additive that is combined with LPG to alert users of a leak.

Meanwhile Litro Gas announced this morning that it has temporarily suspended distribution of domestic LP gas island-wide.