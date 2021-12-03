President Rajapaksa to leave for Abu Dhabi today

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to depart for Abu Dhabi, UAE today (December 03) to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

Themed “Ecology, Economy, Epidemic”, the conference will discuss and deliberate on the economic and health challenges and the dangers posed by climate change.

According to reports, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is a member of the organizing committee of the conference and its former chair, is also slated to attend the conference.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Oman’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sayyid Badar Bin Hamad Bin Hamoud Al Busaidi serve as the vice-chairpersons of the organizing committee, chaired by President Rajapaksa.