President Rajapaksa to leave for Abu Dhabi today

President Rajapaksa to leave for Abu Dhabi today

December 3, 2021   09:36 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to depart for Abu Dhabi, UAE today (December 03) to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

Themed “Ecology, Economy, Epidemic”, the conference will discuss and deliberate on the economic and health challenges and the dangers posed by climate change.

According to reports, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is a member of the organizing committee of the conference and its former chair, is also slated to attend the conference.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Oman’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sayyid Badar Bin Hamad Bin Hamoud Al Busaidi serve as the vice-chairpersons of the organizing committee, chaired by President Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Students take massive risks crossing river due to no bridge

Students take massive risks crossing river due to no bridge

Students take massive risks crossing river due to no bridge

Ranjan Ramanayake produced before Supreme Court

Ranjan Ramanayake produced before Supreme Court

No election is sight - Maithripala Sirisena

No election is sight - Maithripala Sirisena

Litro suspends LP gas distribution island-wide

Litro suspends LP gas distribution island-wide

Omicron Covid-19 variant case detected in Sri Lanka

Omicron Covid-19 variant case detected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka confirms first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant

Sri Lanka confirms first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant

COVID-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Dec. 02

COVID-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Dec. 02

SLIIT December 2021 Convocation

SLIIT December 2021 Convocation