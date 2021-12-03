Ranjan Ramanayake produced before Supreme Court

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was produced before the Supreme Court this morning (December 03) over this second contempt of court case, says Ada Derana correspondent.

He was escorted to the court premises by the prison authorities.

The case was filed against MP Ranjan Ramanayake over Contempt of Court charges for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the President’s dissolution of Parliament in 2018.