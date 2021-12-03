Laugfs says it will continue distribution of LP gas

December 3, 2021   11:57 am

The Laugfs Gas PLC says it has not received any instructions from the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) to hold the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The company stated that it will continue distribution as their LP gas meets the ethyl mercaptan level 14 standard.

Laugfs Gas’ statement came after Litro Gas Lanka Limited announced earlier today that the company has temporarily suspended distribution of domestic LP gas island-wide until further notice.

Later, State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna said Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC were instructed to hold the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders until the ethyl mercaptan odorant level is increased to 14.

According to the lawmaker, both companies have been informed in writing to temporarily suspend the distribution of domestic LP gas.

Ethanethiol, commonly known as ethyl mercaptan, is added to natural gas as an odorant, usually in mixtures containing methane. It is what makes propane gas smell and is an additive that is combined with LPG to alert users of a leak.

Further, the state minister stated that samples of LP gas were obtained for testing from the ship that docked at the Colombo Port yesterday. Unloading will be permitted only if they correspond to the local standard composition requirement.

