Major power outages reported island-wide

December 3, 2021   12:02 pm

Major disruptions to the electricity supply are currently being experienced across the country, says the Ministry of Power.

According to the media spokesman of Power Ministry Sulakshana Jayawardena, the power failures were caused by a breakdown in transmission lines.

Steps are being taken to restore the electricity supply, Mr. Jayawardena added.

However, on December 01, the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) said its members have withdrawn from power restoration activities with immediate effect.

The chairman of the union Mr. Saumya Kumarawadu told the media that the decision was taken to oppose the abrupt transfers of law-abiding officials. The trade union chief also noted that the CEB engineers attended power restoration activities even after the end of their shift despite their work-to-rule campaign.

The CEBEU members launched a work-to-rule campaign on November 25 over several issues including the controversial Yugadanavi power plant deal.

Later on November 29, major power outages were reported in many areas across the island due to a breakdown in the transmission line from Kotmale to Biyagama. It was revealed that the disruptions of electricity was caused by failures in sub-stations at Sapugaskanda, Kurunegala, Kiribathkumbura, Peradeniya, Kandy, Gampola, Biyagama, Kotugoda, Habarana, Galle, Matara, Pannipitiya, Ratmalana, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, Athurugiriya and Kosgama.

