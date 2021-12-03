Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who is on a two-day official visit to India, has called on National Security Advisor of India Shri Ajit Kumar Doval, in New Delhi on Thursday (02 December).

Indian National Security Advisor has accorded a warm welcome to Minister Rajapaksa and engaged in a cordial conversation with him.

The duo has discussed a range of issues pertaining to the mutual strategic interests of the two countries.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda and Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle have accompanied the finance minister to the meeting.

Shri Ajit Kumar Doval is the fifth National Security Advisor of India. He holds the rank of a Cabinet Minister.