Island-wide power supply to be restored within a few hours

December 3, 2021   01:51 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that the electricity supply to several areas in Colombo has been restored, following the island-wide power outage.

CEB General Manager Eng. M.R. Ranatunge stated that the power supply will be restored across the island within a few hours. 

Major disruptions to the electricity supply are currently being experienced across the country, caused by a breakdown in transmission lines.

The CEB said steps are being taken to restore the power supply as soon as possible. 

On December 01, the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) said its members have withdrawn from power restoration activities with immediate effect.

The CEBEU members launched a work-to-rule campaign on November 25 over several issues including the controversial Yugadanavi power plant deal.

