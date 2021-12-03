Water supply to Colombo and suburbs to be disrupted due to power outage

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) says that the water supply in several areas of Colombo and suburbs will be disrupted due to the prevailing power outage.

Major disruptions to the electricity supply are currently being experienced across the country, caused by a breakdown in transmission lines this morning (03).

The CEB said steps are being taken to restore the power supply as soon as possible.

CEB General Manager Eng. M.R. Ranatunge said the electricity supply to several areas in Colombo has already been restored and that the power supply will be restored across the island within a few hours.