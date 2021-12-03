Train delays expected due to power outage

December 3, 2021   02:28 pm

Sri Lanka Railway Department says that there may be delays in train services from Colombo Fort due to signal failures caused by the power outage. 

Major disruptions to the electricity supply are currently being experienced across the country, caused by a breakdown in transmission lines this morning (03).

The CEB said steps are being taken to restore the power supply as soon as possible. 

CEB General Manager Eng. M.R. Ranatunge said the electricity supply to several areas in Colombo has already been restored and that the power supply will be restored across the island within a few hours.

