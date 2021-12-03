Power supply on 3 transmission lines restored after countrywide disruptions

Power supply on 3 transmission lines restored after countrywide disruptions

December 3, 2021   03:18 pm

The power supply on Anuradhapura-Habarana, Laxapana-Athurugiriya and Kotmale-Biyagama transmission lines have been restored, says Eng. M.R. Ranatunge, the General Manager of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Major disruptions to the electricity supply were reported across the country at around 11.30 a.m. this morning owing to a breakdown in transmission lines.

The electricity supply to several areas in Colombo was restored at around 2.00 p.m., following the island-wide power outage.

Meanwhile, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) stated that the water supply in several areas of Colombo and suburbs will be disrupted as a result of the prevailing situation.

Later, Sri Lanka Railway Department also cautioned of possible delays in train services from Colombo Fort due to signal failures.


UPDATE: The Ministry of Power says 400 MW of power has been restored so far and assured that countrywide electricity supply would be re-established within a few hours.

