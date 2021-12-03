412 patients recover from novel coronavirus

December 3, 2021   03:43 pm

The Ministry of Health says 412 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 03) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 541,536.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 565,471 of COVID-19.

According to official data, 9,536 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,399.

