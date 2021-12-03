Recent power outages suspected to be acts of sabotage - CEB GM

The recent disruptions to the electricity supply are suspected to be acts of sabotage, says the General Manager of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Eng. M.R. Ranatunge alleged that CEB engineers are deliberately dragging the restoration activities.

Meanwhile, State Minister of National Security & Disaster Management Chamal Rajapaksa stressed that necessary actions would be sought against the CEB engineers if it is revealed that deliberate acts of sabotage have caused the power outages.

Major disruptions to the electricity supply were reported across the country at around 11.30 a.m. this morning owing to a breakdown in transmission lines.

The electricity supply to several areas in Colombo was restored at around 2.00 p.m., following the island-wide power outage. Subsequently, the power supply on Anuradhapura-Habarana, Laxapana-Athurugiriya and Kotmale-Biyagama transmission lines was restored.

Meanwhile, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) said the water supply in several areas of Colombo and suburbs will be disrupted as a result of the prevailing situation.

Later, Sri Lanka Railway Department also cautioned of possible delays in train services from Colombo Fort due to signal failures.