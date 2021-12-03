COVID: 508 new infections and 20 deaths confirmed

COVID: 508 new infections and 20 deaths confirmed

December 3, 2021   06:55 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 20 coronavirus-related deaths for December 02, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,419.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 09 males and 11 females.

Six of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 14 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said 508 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 565,979.

