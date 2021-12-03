PMs Office says no official post given to Shiraz Yoonus

PMs Office says no official post given to Shiraz Yoonus

December 3, 2021   07:11 pm

The Prime Minister’s Office clarified today that Shiraz Yoonus does not serve as a coordinating secretary to PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It also noted that Shiraz Yoonus does not hold any position at the bureau.

The clarification issued by the Premier’s media secretary also refuted the claims which said Mr. Yoonus serves as the Coordinator of Muslim Affairs at the office.

The statements by Shiraz Yoonus are completely personal, the PM’s Office stated, adding that it does not endorse them.

