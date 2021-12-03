Pakistan urged to ensure justice over torture and burning of body of Sri Lankan

Sri Lanka expects Pakistan would take required action to investigate and ensure justice following an alleged incident of torture and burning of the body of a Sri Lankan in Sialkot, says the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In a statement issued today (03 December), the ministry said it has received reports of the purported incident.

The Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad is in the process of verifying the details of the incident from the Pakistan authorities.

Sri Lanka expects that the Pakistan authorities will take required action to investigate and ensure justice, the statement read further.