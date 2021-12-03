Special gazette issued appointing a Registrar of Industries

Special gazette issued appointing a Registrar of Industries

December 3, 2021   10:12 pm

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published, appointing Eraj Chaminda Pathiraja as the Registrar of Industries.

He also serves as the Additional Secretary of Industry Development & Industrial Estate Development to the Ministry of Industries.

The gazette notification was issued by Secretary to the Industries Ministry Daya Rathnayake, in terms of Section 27 under Sub Section (1) of the Industrial Promotion Act.

 

Gazette 2021-12-03 - Appointing a Registrar of Industries by Adaderana Online on Scribd

