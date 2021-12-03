Sri Lanka records 217 coronavirus cases within the day

December 3, 2021   11:10 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 725 today (December 03) as 217 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 566,196.

As many as 541,536 recoveries and 14,419 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 10,241 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

