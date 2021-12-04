Deep depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclone Jawad

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclone Jawad

December 4, 2021   08:05 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Southern and Western provinces during the evening or night. Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm can be expected at some places, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers may occur in Southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Uva, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.


Sea areas:

The Deep Depression over west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Cyclonic storm “JAWAD” and lay centered near Lat. 16.0°N and Long. 84.9°E at 2330 hrs, of 03 December.

It is likely to move north and north-westward and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts this morning (04 December). Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north and north-eastward, move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around 05 December noon and weaken gradually.

Naval and fishing communities who are in the sea of the west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.  Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the night.

Winds will be variable in direction and the wind speed will be 10-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

