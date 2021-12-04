President arrives in Abu Dhabi for Indian Ocean Conference
President Rajapaksa left the island for Abu Dhabi, UAE on Friday (December 04).

President arrives in Abu Dhabi for Indian Ocean Conference

December 4, 2021   12:25 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

The delegation headed by the President arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.00 p.m., Abu Dhabi time, on Friday (December 03).

The President and the delegation were warmly welcomed by Mr. Malraj De Silva, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE and the staff of the Embassy.

He is scheduled to hold several bilateral discussions today (December 04), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The inaugural address of the IOC, which is set to kick off this evening under the theme “Ecology, Economy, Epidemic,” will be delivered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris and the Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga are accompanying the President on this visit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

5th Indian Ocean Conference kicks off today

5th Indian Ocean Conference kicks off today

5th Indian Ocean Conference kicks off today

Pakistan to probe torture and brutal killing of Sri Lankan

Pakistan to probe torture and brutal killing of Sri Lankan

Power cuts expected between 6-9 pm

Power cuts expected between 6-9 pm

Another revelation about Omicron COVID variant

Another revelation about Omicron COVID variant

More Covid-19 infections recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday

More Covid-19 infections recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday

Sarath Weerasekara and Sarath Fonseka clash in parliament (English)

Sarath Weerasekara and Sarath Fonseka clash in parliament (English)

Litro suspends distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders (English)

Litro suspends distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders (English)

Sri Lanka confirms first Omicron variant case (English)

Sri Lanka confirms first Omicron variant case (English)