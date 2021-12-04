President arrives in Abu Dhabi for Indian Ocean Conference

President Rajapaksa left the island for Abu Dhabi, UAE on Friday (December 04).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC).

The delegation headed by the President arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.00 p.m., Abu Dhabi time, on Friday (December 03).

The President and the delegation were warmly welcomed by Mr. Malraj De Silva, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE and the staff of the Embassy.

He is scheduled to hold several bilateral discussions today (December 04), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The inaugural address of the IOC, which is set to kick off this evening under the theme “Ecology, Economy, Epidemic,” will be delivered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris and the Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga are accompanying the President on this visit.