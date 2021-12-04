SJB MPs walk out during parliamentary session

SJB MPs walk out during parliamentary session

December 4, 2021   02:42 pm

Members of main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) have left the Parliament chambers demanding that their security in the House be ensured, says Chief Opposition Whip, MP Lakshman Kiriella.

A heated debate ensued in the House today (December 04) with regard to SJB MP Manusha Nanayakkara not being given five minutes to address the parliamentary session yesterday.

A group of nearly 15 - 20 lawmakers of the ruling party approached MP Nanayakkara and attempted to assault him when he requested five extra minutes from the Speaker for his speech, MP Kiriella alleged.

“We thought the incident was behind us and came to the Parliament today,” MP Kiriella said further, adding that a group of ruling party MPs again approached MP Nanayakkara today in the opposition’s lobby following his parliamentary address and tried to assault him.

MP Kiriella stressed that the opposition members would not attend the parliamentary sittings if their safety is not ensured.

SJB members subsequently walked out in protest.

However, the ruling party parliamentarians, in response, accused MP Nanayakkara of making false allegations in the House and called for an inquiry against him.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

News In Brief - 2021.12.04

News In Brief - 2021.12.04

News In Brief - 2021.12.04

5th Indian Ocean Conference kicks off today

5th Indian Ocean Conference kicks off today

Pakistan to probe torture and brutal killing of Sri Lankan

Pakistan to probe torture and brutal killing of Sri Lankan

Power cuts expected between 6-9 pm

Power cuts expected between 6-9 pm

Another revelation about Omicron COVID variant

Another revelation about Omicron COVID variant

More Covid-19 infections recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday

More Covid-19 infections recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday

Sarath Weerasekara and Sarath Fonseka clash in parliament (English)

Sarath Weerasekara and Sarath Fonseka clash in parliament (English)

Litro suspends distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders (English)

Litro suspends distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders (English)