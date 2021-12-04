Coronavirus: 474 more patients discharged upon recovery

December 4, 2021   05:14 pm

The Ministry of Health says 474 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (December 04) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 542,010.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 566,196 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 9,700 virus-infected patients in total are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,419.

