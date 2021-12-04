Domestic LP gas distribution to begin tomorrow under 3 conditions

Domestic LP gas distribution to begin tomorrow under 3 conditions

December 4, 2021   06:19 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) today gave the nod to release liquefied petroleum (LP) gas to the market under three conditions.

In a statement, the Authority’s chairman Shantha Dissanayake said the gas samples obtained yesterday under the supervision of the CAA, the committee appointed to inspect imported LP gas stocks, the Sri Lanka Accreditation Board and the Sri Lanka Standards Institution, were directed to the laboratory of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

Accordingly, based on CPC’s test reports and the recommendations of the relevant technical committee, a decision was taken to commence distribution of domestic gas with effect from tomorrow (December 05) under the following three conditions:

01. Pre-imported LP gas stocks are not allowed to be released to the market.

02. Adding Mercaptan (also known as methanethiol) in compliance with the standards before releasing new stocks.

03. Testing every one in 100 gas cylinders during the manufacturing process, adding serial numbers and informing the CAA.

The CAA further stated that ships carrying LP gas have anchored at the Colombo Port and that samples tested from all ships comply with the required standards.

 

Consumr Affairs Authority - Statement on Distribution of LP Gas by Ada Derana on Scribd

