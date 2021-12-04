One missing after ferry capsizes in Kalu River

One missing after ferry capsizes in Kalu River

December 4, 2021   06:50 pm

A man is reported missing and four others have been rescued after a ferry capsized in the Kalu River at South Kalutara.

The ferry had been transporting five individuals, three motorcycles and a bicycle from Galpoth Pier to Bolossagama Pier when it capsized last night (December 03).

A joint search operation has been launched by the police and the navy to locate the missing person.

A recent fatal ferry accident which took place on November 23 in Kuringankerni lagoon in Kinniya, Trincomalee claimed the lives of six people including four children. Another 20 who were injured were hospitalized.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

SJB MPs raise concerns over their safety in parliament

SJB MPs raise concerns over their safety in parliament

Protest staged at New Manning Market Complex

Protest staged at New Manning Market Complex

We won't attend parliamentary sessions until safety is ensured  Kiriella

We won't attend parliamentary sessions until safety is ensured  Kiriella

News In Brief - 2021.12.04

News In Brief - 2021.12.04

One person missing after ferry capsizes in Kalutara

One person missing after ferry capsizes in Kalutara

Chinese investments help generate dollar income for SL - Wimal

Chinese investments help generate dollar income for SL - Wimal