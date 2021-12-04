Naval, fishing communities urged not to venture into sea for next 24 hours

The cyclone ‘JAWAD’ (pronounced as Jowad) over the west-central Bay of Bengal lay centered at Lat. 17.1°N and Long. 84.7°E, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather advisory.

It is likely to weaken gradually and move north and north-westward and reach Odisha coast around December 05.

Very strong winds of 60-70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph with very rough seas are expected in these sea areas, the advisory said further.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the deep-sea areas of the west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safe locations immediately.