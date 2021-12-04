Sri Lanka confirms 541 new COVID cases and 20 deaths

December 4, 2021   07:11 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 21 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 03, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,440.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 17 males and 04 females.

Six of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 15 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said 541 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 566,737.

