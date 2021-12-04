Daily COVID infections count reaches 740

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 740 today (December 04) as 199 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 566,936.

As many as 542,010 recoveries and 14,440 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 10,486 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.