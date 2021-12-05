Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Vauniya district.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-central provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

The Cyclonic storm “JAWAD” over West-Central Bay of Bengal has weakened into a deep depression and lay centered near Lat. 18.4°N and Long. 85.4°E at 0530 hrs, on 5th December 2021.

It is likely to weaken gradually and move north-northwestwards and reach Odisha coast around 5th December noon.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the night.

Winds will be variable in direction and the wind speed will be 10-25kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.