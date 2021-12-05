113 arrested over lynching of Sri Lankan; Pak PM assures maximum punishment
December 5, 2021   09:31 am

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that the perpetrators of the brutal murder of Sri Lankan professional Priyantha Kumara, who worked at a factory in Pakistan, will be brought to justice.

In a telephone call to the President, the Prime Minister of Pakistan stated that the long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries will never be compromised, the PMD said in a statement.

All the videos and information related to the incident have been obtained by the Pakistani security forces. The Pakistani Prime Minister said that 113 suspects have already been arrested and the search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan informed the President that Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan who had served in Pakistan for a long time, had shown a high level of professionalism as a manager.

The Prime Minister further stated that the perpetrators have no mercy from God and they will not be given any pardon by the law as well. 

The Prime Minister Imran Khan also said the confidence placed by the Government and the people of Sri Lanka that justice will be meted out and maximum punishment will be given to the perpetrators, will be ensured.

-PMD

