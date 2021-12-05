Sapugaskanda refinery to recommence operations on Tuesday

Sapugaskanda refinery to recommence operations on Tuesday

December 5, 2021   11:43 am

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila says that operations at the Sapugaskanda oil refinery, which were temporarily suspended, will recommence on Tuesday (December 07).

On November 15, it was announced that the refinery would be temporarily shut down for 50 days in order to save foreign exchange through the suspension of crude oil imports.

The minister had said that the import of crude oil would be resumed as soon as the dollar deficit is overcome by obtaining credit facilities.

He had explained that only 43 percent of the crude oil can be used to produce fuel and at a time when there is a shortage of dollars, it was decided to import fuel instead of crude oil because the foreign exchange needs to be managed.

