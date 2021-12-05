Need proper intl coordination to combat religious extremism & terrorism - President

Need proper intl coordination to combat religious extremism & terrorism - President

December 5, 2021   01:44 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says there needs to be proper coordination among countries of the region to combat religious extremism and terrorism.

He made this remark delivering the inaugural address at the Indian Ocean Conference in, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates yesterday (December 04).

The conference, themed “Ecology, Economy, Epidemic” kicked off last evening.

The Sri Lankan delegation headed by the President arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.00 p.m., Abu Dhabi time, on Friday (December 03).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Swarna Pusthaka Awards ceremony 2021

Swarna Pusthaka Awards ceremony 2021

Swarna Pusthaka Awards ceremony 2021

Domestic LP gas distribution commences under conditions

Domestic LP gas distribution commences under conditions

President's speech at 5th Indian Ocean Conference

President's speech at 5th Indian Ocean Conference

Woman infected with Omicron Covid variant quarantined

Woman infected with Omicron Covid variant quarantined

Sialkot lynching: PM Imran Khan promises to bring those responsible to justice

Sialkot lynching: PM Imran Khan promises to bring those responsible to justice

Pakistani PM speaks to President Rajapaksa; vows to punish culprits of Sialkot lynching

Pakistani PM speaks to President Rajapaksa; vows to punish culprits of Sialkot lynching

Prime Minister holds talks with SLPP parliamentary group

Prime Minister holds talks with SLPP parliamentary group

LP gas cylinder released to the market once again

LP gas cylinder released to the market once again