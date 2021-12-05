President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says there needs to be proper coordination among countries of the region to combat religious extremism and terrorism.

He made this remark delivering the inaugural address at the Indian Ocean Conference in, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates yesterday (December 04).

The conference, themed “Ecology, Economy, Epidemic” kicked off last evening.

The Sri Lankan delegation headed by the President arrived at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.00 p.m., Abu Dhabi time, on Friday (December 03).