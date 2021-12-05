Remains of Priyantha Kumara to be brought to Sri Lanka tomorrow

December 5, 2021   03:16 pm

The human remains of Diyawadanage Don Nandasiri Priyantha Kumara who was killed by a mob in Sialkot area in Pakistan on 03 December 2021 will be dispatched to Sri Lanka tomorrow (06) through SriLankan Airlines at state cost, the foreign ministry said. 

The human remains will be received by the next-of-kin at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). The Foreign Ministry said it is coordinating the matter. 

The Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad has requested an investigation report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan regarding the death of Priyantha Kumara. 

The Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, is also in discussions with the Pakistan authorities and the employer of the deceased regarding payment of compensation, the statement said. 

