Underworld hit suspected as person is hacked to death in Keselwatta

Police are investigating suspected underworld links to the brutal murder of an individual on Old Moor Street in Keselwatta police area late last night (04).

A person had been hacked to death at around 11.00 p.m. last night on Old Moor Street.

The victim has been identified as Mohamed Kamil Mohamed Fawaz while it is suspected that the murder had been carried out by members of the underworld gang of ‘Keselwatta Dinuka’.

A body believed to be of the notorious criminal figure Rajapaksha Arachchilage Dinuka Madushan alias ‘Keselwatte Dinuka’ was brought down from Dubai to Sri Lanka on March 18.

DNA test results had later confirmed that the body brought down from Dubai does indeed belong to the notorious criminal.