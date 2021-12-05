Sri Lanka reports 21 more Covid-19 deaths, 586 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 21 coronavirus related deaths for November 04, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 14,461.

The deaths confirmed today include 14 males and 07 females while three of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 18 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 586 persons have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 567,522 while approximately 10,735 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment across the island.