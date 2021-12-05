Sri Lanka reports 21 more Covid-19 deaths, 586 new cases

Sri Lanka reports 21 more Covid-19 deaths, 586 new cases

December 5, 2021   06:45 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 21 coronavirus related deaths for November 04, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 14,461.

The deaths confirmed today include 14 males and 07 females while three of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 18 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 586 persons have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 567,522 while approximately 10,735 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment across the island. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gas cylinder-related incidents: affected consumers demand compensation

Gas cylinder-related incidents: affected consumers demand compensation

Gas cylinder-related incidents: affected consumers demand compensation

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President Rajapaksa's full speech at 5th Indian Ocean Conference

President Rajapaksa's full speech at 5th Indian Ocean Conference

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

More information revealed regarding woman infected with Omicron variant

More information revealed regarding woman infected with Omicron variant

Leaking gas cylinder placed on road after regulator popped out

Leaking gas cylinder placed on road after regulator popped out

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera on the expectation of the people

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera on the expectation of the people

Swarna Pusthaka Awards ceremony 2021

Swarna Pusthaka Awards ceremony 2021