Thundershowers expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, Uva and Southern provinces during the evening or night while heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in North-Central province and in Vauniya and Mannar districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Few showers can occur in the western and southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the night.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction and the wind speed will be 10-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.