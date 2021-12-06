Four arrested over hacking to death of Keselwatte Fawas

Four arrested over hacking to death of Keselwatte Fawas

December 6, 2021   07:54 am

Sri Lanka Police says that four suspects have been arrested over the murder of underworld figure “Keselwatte Fawas” on Saturday night. 

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested the suspects while 04 swords and a car have also been taken into custody. 

A person had been hacked to death at around 11.00 p.m. on Saturday (04) night on Old Moor Street in Keselwatta. 

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Mohamed Kamil Mohamed Fawas also know as “Keselwatte Fawas”, a resident of Colombo 12. 

Police suspect that the murder was the result of a rivalry between to criminal groups and also suspect that the hit was carried out by members of the underworld gang of ‘Keselwatta Dinuka’. 

It was also reported that the killers had arrived in a car to carry out the murder. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

International coordination needed to combat religious extremism & terrorism - President (English)

International coordination needed to combat religious extremism & terrorism - President (English)

Key suspects in murder of Priyantha Kumara remanded in Pakistan (English)

Key suspects in murder of Priyantha Kumara remanded in Pakistan (English)

More details revealed about Sri Lankan woman infected with Omicron variant (English)

More details revealed about Sri Lankan woman infected with Omicron variant (English)

Religious leaders condemn lynching of Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot

Religious leaders condemn lynching of Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.05

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.05

Dullas on why wife criticized him for first time in 29 years of marriage

Dullas on why wife criticized him for first time in 29 years of marriage

Suspects wearing STF uniform involved in attempt to forcibly acquire property

Suspects wearing STF uniform involved in attempt to forcibly acquire property