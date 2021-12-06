One person drowns in river, mother and daughter missing

One person has drowned while two others including a two-year-old child are missing and feared drowned while bathing in the Mahaweli River at Kalugamuwa in Peradeniya.

Police reported that five persons had been drowning while bathing in the river last evening (05), and that two of them including a small boy were rescued by residents in the area. They were later admitted to the Gampola Hospital.

However, one person had drowned to death while two more, a 20-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter, are reported missing.

The deceased has been identified as a 20-year-old resident of Mapanawathura Passage, Kandy.

Police lifeguards, navy divers and residents in the area are continuing search operations to locate the missing persons.

Peradeniya Police is conducting further investigations.