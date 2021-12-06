One person drowns in river, mother and daughter missing

One person drowns in river, mother and daughter missing

December 6, 2021   08:32 am

One person has drowned while two others including a two-year-old child are missing and feared drowned while bathing in the Mahaweli River at Kalugamuwa in Peradeniya. 

Police reported that five persons had been drowning while bathing in the river last evening (05), and that two of them including a small boy were rescued by residents in the area. They were later admitted to the Gampola Hospital.

However, one person had drowned to death while two more, a 20-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter, are reported missing.

The deceased has been identified as a 20-year-old resident of Mapanawathura Passage, Kandy.

Police lifeguards, navy divers and residents in the area are continuing search operations to locate the missing persons. 

Peradeniya Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Where there is extremism, there is no freedom - Wimal

Where there is extremism, there is no freedom - Wimal

Where there is extremism, there is no freedom - Wimal

Domestic LP gas cylinders released to market under several conditions

Domestic LP gas cylinders released to market under several conditions

An increase in the daily count of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka

An increase in the daily count of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka

Remains of Priyantha Kumara to be brought to Sri Lanka today

Remains of Priyantha Kumara to be brought to Sri Lanka today

One person drowns in river, mother and daughter missing

One person drowns in river, mother and daughter missing

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

International coordination needed to combat religious extremism & terrorism - President (English)

International coordination needed to combat religious extremism & terrorism - President (English)

Key suspects in murder of Priyantha Kumara remanded in Pakistan (English)

Key suspects in murder of Priyantha Kumara remanded in Pakistan (English)