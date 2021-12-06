Litro releases new stocks of LP gas cylinders with new seal

Litro Gas Lanka Limited has commenced the distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders, conforming to the requirements of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

The CAA said that the new stock of LP gas cylinders can be identified by the shrink bundling film of the gas cylinder valves (the polythene seal), which will carry a red logo on a white background (See the image above).

Following a discussion held yesterday with State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC, the two largest suppliers of LP Gas in Sri Lanka, had agreed to resume the supply of domestic LP gas, conforming to the guidelines of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

The Consumer Affairs Authority on December 04 gave its approval to release liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the market under three conditions.

A decision was taken to commence distribution of domestic gas with effect from yesterday (December 05) under the following three conditions:

01. Not releasing previously imported LP gas stocks to the market.

02. Adding Mercaptan (also known as methanethiol) to new stocks before they are released to the market, enabling the consumers to identify any leaks by its odorant.

03. Testing one per every 100 gas cylinders during the manufacturing process, serializing and producing them to the CAA.

Meanwhile incidents related to gas cylinders continue to be reported from various parts of the country.