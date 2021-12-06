Sialkot lynching case: 26 main suspects remanded in 15-day police custody

Sialkot lynching case: 26 main suspects remanded in 15-day police custody

December 6, 2021   03:27 pm

The Gujranwala anti-terrorism court has remanded 26 suspects, arrested for their “central role” in lynching Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, into police custody for 15 days.

Judge Natasha Naseem heard the case on Monday and talked to the suspects. During the proceedings, it was found that one of the men, identified as Shoaib, was speech-impaired since birth.

It was also observed that the ages of all the suspects were less than 25 years.

At the police’s request, the court granted the authorities 15 days to question and investigate the accused men. They have been summoned again on December 21.

According to the DPO of Sialkot, the total number of arrests in the case has increased to 131 as the Sialkot police tighten the noose around the perpetrators by conducting raids. He said that the main suspects were hiding at the homes of their families and friends. They were identified through CCTV footage.

The DPO added that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is overseeing the case and investigations himself.

On Monday, the victim’s body was handed over to the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad by Chairperson Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Ashrafi. The commission’s staff accompanied the body to Colombo.

The incident on Friday shocked the nation. Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack on Twitter. He said it was “a day of shame” for the country and everyone involved would be arrested.

Pakistani security personnel have launched a series of raids and so far arrested 131 suspects including 26 prime suspects.

The body of Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally killed by a mob in Sialkot on Friday, will be flown back to Sri Lanka today.

According to details, the body was shifted to the Lahore airport for departure in an ambulance. Higher officials of the Punjab government were also present at the airport.

Source: samaa.tv

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Multiple drowning incidents reported within 24 hours

Multiple drowning incidents reported within 24 hours

Multiple drowning incidents reported within 24 hours

Remains of Priyantha Kumara to be airlifted to Sri Lank today

Remains of Priyantha Kumara to be airlifted to Sri Lank today

Health experts' opinion on third dose of COVID vaccines

Health experts' opinion on third dose of COVID vaccines

SJB MPs stage protest in parliament against ruling party members

SJB MPs stage protest in parliament against ruling party members

Four arrested over hacking to death of 'Keselwatte Fawas'

Four arrested over hacking to death of 'Keselwatte Fawas'

Committee appointed to look into recent incidents of unruly behaviour in Parliament

Committee appointed to look into recent incidents of unruly behaviour in Parliament

Committee of senior MPs to look into recent unruly behaviour in parliament

Committee of senior MPs to look into recent unruly behaviour in parliament

Where there is extremism, there is no freedom - Wimal

Where there is extremism, there is no freedom - Wimal