Sri Lanka confirms another 23 coronavirus deaths

Sri Lanka confirms another 23 coronavirus deaths

December 6, 2021   05:46 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 23 coronavirus related deaths for November 05, raising the country’s death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic to 14,484.

The deaths reported today include 15 males and 08 female patients while three of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 20 victims are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

The total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka has also risen to 542,688 while 10,533 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment island-wide. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Domestic LP gas cylinders released to market under CAA guidelines

Domestic LP gas cylinders released to market under CAA guidelines

40-year-old pedestrian bridge used by four villages at risk of collapsing

40-year-old pedestrian bridge used by four villages at risk of collapsing

Multiple drowning incidents reported within 24 hours

Multiple drowning incidents reported within 24 hours

Remains of Priyantha Kumara to be airlifted to Sri Lank today

Remains of Priyantha Kumara to be airlifted to Sri Lank today

Health experts' opinion on third dose of COVID vaccines

Health experts' opinion on third dose of COVID vaccines

SJB MPs stage protest in parliament against ruling party members

SJB MPs stage protest in parliament against ruling party members