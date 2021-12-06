Sri Lanka confirms another 23 coronavirus deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 23 coronavirus related deaths for November 05, raising the country’s death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic to 14,484.

The deaths reported today include 15 males and 08 female patients while three of the deceased are between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 20 victims are in the age group of 60 years and above.

The total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka has also risen to 542,688 while 10,533 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment island-wide.