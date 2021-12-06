Sri Lankas daily count of Covid cases hits 741

Sri Lankas daily count of Covid cases hits 741

December 6, 2021   10:13 pm

The Health Ministry reported that another 173 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count of new cases detected to 741.

The coronavirus cases confirmed today includes two returnees from overseas, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the ministry. 

Sri Lanka’s total count of Covid-19 cases reported climbs to 568,423 with this while over 11,000 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment in the island. 

