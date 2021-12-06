275kg of Kerala cannabis seized in northern seas, 02 arrested

A special operation mounted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the seas off Madagal, Jaffna on Monday (06) has led to the seizure of about 275kg of Kerala cannabis. The Navy also managed to nab 02 suspects in connection to the incident during this operation.

SLNS Ranadheera attached to the Northern Naval Command had spotted a suspicious dinghy in seas off Madagal this morning. As the dinghy was about to be searched by the Navy it attempted to escape from the scene, where the Inshore Patrol Craft P 055 attached to the Northern Naval Command intercepted the dinghy on a fleeing attempt, with 02 suspects aboard.

During further search in the sea area, the Navy managed to recover 07 sacks which contained 110 packages of Kerala cannabis, adrift in seas. The consignment of Kerala cannabis weighed about 275kg with wet weight. It is believed that the recovered stock of Kerala cannabis is worth around Rs. 82 million.

Navy said it is believed that the suspects might have thrown these sacks containing Kerala cannabis overboard, failing to bring them ashore, due to naval operations in the area.

The suspects, recognized as residents of Madagal, aged 25 and 37, together with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy were handed over to the Ilavalai Police for onward legal action, the navy said.