Showers or thundershowers expected in late hours of Tuesday

December 7, 2021   07:25 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the night.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction and the wind speed will be 10-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

