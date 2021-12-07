US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The White House said no official delegation would be sent to the Games because of concerns about China’s human rights record.

But it said US athletes could attend and would have the government’s full support.

China has previously said it will take “resolute countermeasures” in the event of a boycott.

US President Joe Biden said last month that he was weighing up a diplomatic boycott of the event.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the boycott on Monday, saying that the administration would not contribute to the “fanfare” of the Olympics.

“US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang,” she said. “We simply can’t do that.”

Ms Psaki added that the US government did not feel “it was the right step to penalise athletes who had been training for this moment”, but that not sending an official US delegation to the 2022 Games “could send a clear message”.



‘Political posturing’

Responding to the US announcement, China’s Washington embassy said the boycott was a “grave distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter”.

“No-one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be successfully held,” said spokesman Liu Pengyu, quoted by Reuters.

Mr Liu added that no invitation had been extended to US politicians, “so this ‘diplomatic boycott simply comes out of nowhere”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had ahead of the announcement said China would take “resolute countermeasures, if the US is bent on having its own way”.

“I want to stress that the Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation,” Mr Zhao had said at a regular press briefing.

On Chinese social media platform Weibo, the search topic “US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics” has been censored as of Tuesday morning.

Most of the comments below a post on the announcement by state media outlet Global Times were also deleted, leaving only eight out of close to 1,500 comments untouched.

“The Olympics are for athletes, what does it have to do with... politicians? Even if you boycott, the only people you’re hurting are your own countrymen (including athletes),” one such comment read.

High-level government representatives - from the US and other countries - are usually present at Olympic Games.

Earlier this year, First Lady Jill Biden led the US delegation at the summer Olympics held in Tokyo.



Bipartisan support

In the US, the diplomatic boycott was praised by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney tweeted that the Biden administration was “right to refuse” a diplomatic presence at the Olympics, while Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi added that she applauded the decision.

“While we must support and celebrate our athletes, America - and the world - cannot give our official imprimatur to these games or proceed as if there is nothing wrong with holding the Olympics in a country perpetrating genocide and mass human rights violations,” Ms Pelosi said.

Some US politicians, however, said they believed that the diplomatic boycott is not enough, with Senator Tom Cotton calling it a “half measure” and argued that the administration should have opted to “fully boycott” the games.

The US has accused China of repression of the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities living mostly in the autonomous region of Xinjiang.

Tensions have also risen over the way China has acted to suppress political freedoms in Hong Kong, and because of concern for the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has accused a top government official of assault.

The Women’s Tennis Association last week suspended all tournaments in China because of “serious doubts” about Ms Peng’s safety.

Other countries, including the UK and Australia, are said to be considering boycotts.

The Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics falls far short of a previous US boycott in 1980, when it pulled its athletes out of the Moscow Olympics to protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan the previous year.

The Soviet Union and its allies, in turn, boycotted the following 1984 Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles.

The US is itself due to hold the Summer Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.



Source: BBC

-Agencies