Major General Vikum Liyanage appointed Armys new Chief of Staff

December 7, 2021   11:33 am

Major General Vikum Liyanage has been appointed as the 59th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, with effect from today (December 07).

The appointment was made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the recommendations of Army Commander General Shavendra Silva and the Defence Ministry.

Major General Vikum Liyanage of the Gajaba Regiment, prior to this new appointment served as the Commandant of Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force.

He succeeds Major General Priyantha Perera, the 58th Chief of Staff of the Army who just retired from the service.

