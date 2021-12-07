Birth certificates to be issued with Sri Lanka Identify Number

December 7, 2021   01:30 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to issue national birth certificates with a unique identification number.

The relevant proposal was tabled by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, the Government Information Department said.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Identify Number will be issued by the Department of Registrar General from the details obtained from the database of the Department of Registration of Persons.

The Registrar General’s Department is entrusted with the authority to issue the national birth certificates to any person born in Sri Lanka in terms of the Births and Deaths Registration Act.

Whereas, the Persons Registration Department is entrusted with the authority to maintain the national individual registry as well as to register and issue national identity cards to the Sri Lankan citizens those who complete and is completing 15 years pursuant to the provisions of the registration of persons act No 32 of 1968.

Furthermore, the Persons Registration Department is vested with the powers to issue Sri Lankan identity number for every Sri Lankan citizen under electronic transaction orders (Sri Lanka identity numbers) No. 1 of 2019 issued as per the provisions of the electronic transactions act No 19 of 2006.

As per the proposal presented by the President, Sri Lankans will be given the opportunity to get any tasks done easily and efficiently when obtaining services from the birth to death by utilizing a unique identification number.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted issuance of Sri Lanka Identify Number to the Registrar General’s Department through the database of the Persons Registration Department and to include this identification number in the birth certificates.

