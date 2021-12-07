Power cuts expected between 6 - 9.30 pm until tomorrow

Disruptions to the electricity supply can be expected on Tuesday (Dec. 07) and Wednesday (Dec. 08), according to Sulakshana Jayawardena, the media spokesman of Power Ministry.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Jayawardena said the power cuts are experienced between 6.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

As the areas where the power cuts are imposed are yet to be decided, the electricity supply will be interrupted as per requirement, he added.

The Power Ministry recently announced that sporadic disruptions to the electricity supply can be experienced in parts of the island for a one-hour period, until the Norochcholai power plant becomes fully functional following the recent major power outage on December 03.

The authorities said it would take at least three days to add its full electricity capacity of 900 MW to the national grid.