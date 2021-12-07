Power cuts expected between 6 - 9.30 pm until tomorrow

Power cuts expected between 6 - 9.30 pm until tomorrow

December 7, 2021   02:50 pm

Disruptions to the electricity supply can be expected on Tuesday (Dec. 07) and Wednesday (Dec. 08), according to Sulakshana Jayawardena, the media spokesman of Power Ministry.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Jayawardena said the power cuts are experienced between 6.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m.

As the areas where the power cuts are imposed are yet to be decided, the electricity supply will be interrupted as per requirement, he added.

The Power Ministry recently announced that sporadic disruptions to the electricity supply can be experienced in parts of the island for a one-hour period, until the Norochcholai power plant becomes fully functional following the recent major power outage on December 03.

The authorities said it would take at least three days to add its full electricity capacity of 900 MW to the national grid.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sialkot lynching victim Priyantha Kumara's remains brought to his residence

Sialkot lynching victim Priyantha Kumara's remains brought to his residence

Sialkot lynching victim Priyantha Kumara's remains brought to his residence

SJB MPs boycott parliamentary session for 3rd consecutive day

SJB MPs boycott parliamentary session for 3rd consecutive day

NW Province Governor Raja Collure passes away from COVID-19

NW Province Governor Raja Collure passes away from COVID-19

Operations at Sapugaskanda oil refinery resume after 22 days

Operations at Sapugaskanda oil refinery resume after 22 days

Total of 430 LP gas-related accidents reported within seven days

Total of 430 LP gas-related accidents reported within seven days

Govt. to provide financial help for Priyantha Kumara's family

Govt. to provide financial help for Priyantha Kumara's family

Final rites of Sialkot lynching victim Priyantha Kumara tomorrow

Final rites of Sialkot lynching victim Priyantha Kumara tomorrow

Report of presidential committee on LP gas released

Report of presidential committee on LP gas released