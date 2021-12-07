COVID death toll moves up with 21 new fatalities

COVID death toll moves up with 21 new fatalities

December 7, 2021   06:13 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 21 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 06, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,505.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the deaths reported today include 11 males and 10 females.

Five of the patients are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 16 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

